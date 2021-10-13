Vaccines and Medicaid focus of 57th and 59th District candidate forum

Moses, who is running as a Democrat in the 59th district and works as a physician, said he had seen the impact of the virus first hand. Though there have been peaks and valleys, Moses said the virus is still very much present and causing harm, particularly among those unvaccinated.

“The evidence in support of vaccines is definitive at this point; there have been billions of doses of vaccines administered around the world,” Moses said. “I think that overall we now know that it is not only safe but also an effective means of decreasing the overall morbidity and mortality of the COVID-19 syndrome.”

Fariss, the incumbent Republican, began by citing a widely discredited claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed too quickly. However, Fariss said he is no longer skeptical of the virus’ harm after experiencing a related personal loss and said that he thinks anyone who can get vaccinated should.

“I think it would be awful to get sick, go to the hospital and then a health care worker gets sick because they were trying to make me better and, in the case that I know that first affected me, take it back to their family and their family gets sick and die from it,” Fariss said.