UVa doc to challenge Farris in 59th

Dr. Benjamin Moses, an anesthesiologist and critical care medicine physician at the University of Virginia, has announced his candidacy for the 59th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Moses, a Democrat, last week announced his campaign. Del. Matthew Farris, R-Rustburg, did not respond to emails asking if he was running in 2021.

“I have spent my entire career as a servant-leader,” Moses said in a news release. “Over my ten years in military medicine, I worked with thousands of soldiers and their families to meet their most urgent medical needs. Now, I take care of people from all over the Commonwealth, and I have seen the lengths Virginians have to go to just to get the most basic aspects of their health addressed. I know we can do better.”

Moses and his family have lived in Albemarle County since he completed his Army service in 2013, according to the release.

“The issues faced by people in the 59th and across Virginia are connected,” he said. “Environmental health is tied to human health; human health is tied to access to care, which is tied to reliable communication and infrastructure; reliable communication and infrastructure is tied to sustainable energy networks; sustainable energy networks reinforce environmental health.”

