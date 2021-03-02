UPDATE: Forest Lakes residents decry proposed housing development

“We asked that you deny this application based on so many deficiencies,” he said “It really needs to go back to the drawing board and start this all over in our view.”

After the organized speakers finished, other speakers said they are in favor of the project, including Crystal Passmore, who said she rents a home. She said she wants to have affordable homes and for people to be able to live in the community where they work.

“I would also like to point out that there are 370, if not more, people, plus 85 children who aren’t represented tonight,” she said. “Those are the people who would benefit from this being built … I wish 370 people who want affordable homes could be here to talk to you guys, but they literally don’t have these homes right now.”

The property, which is currently home to Ridgewood Mobile Home Park, was purchased by Virginia Beach-based RST Development last year for $6 million.

The proposal is for a net density of 19.89 units per acre, and a gross density of 18.97 units per acre.