University of Richmond administrator to be Albemarle’s next equity director

Albemarle County has found its next director of diversity, equity and inclusion almost a year since the position was vacated.

The county announced Friday that Jesse Brookins will be the director and will start Aug. 1. He most recently was the assistant director for the center for student involvement at the University of Richmond, according to the announcement.

“Jesse brings a range of experiences in diversity, equity, and inclusion work from around the country that impressed our team as we look forward to continuing our journey to equip and inspire a community that is welcoming, inclusive, and accessible to everyone,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said in the news release.

The announcement noted that Brookins has experience in the development, implementation and facilitation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to advance and support educational and business environments.

In his new role, Brookins will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. That office was created in late 2018 and was previously led by Siri Russell. Russell left the county last summer for a position with the University of Virginia.

The county conducted a national search to find Russell’s replacement.

Brookins is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.

“Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are integral to our mission to unify all communities for a better future,” Brookins said in the release. “I look forward to building relationships and advancing the work of promoting inclusivity, interactive education, and community involvement in the workplace and the broader Albemarle County community.”