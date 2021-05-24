United Way uses CARES Act funds to support Charlottesville residents impacted by COVID-19

“Virginia Early Education Foundation provided grant funding through Ready Regions to help set up virtual learning centers in our community. We work with over 15 different partners that were able to set up what they call a Virtual Learning Center for children to come to that location, and have a safe place to learn and make sure there's desks and computers and internet,” Respeto said.

The grant also provided $525 bonuses to teachers who worked at the centers.

Respeto said the United Way is continuing to apply for funding from the Virginia Early Education Foundation to keep the centers running into the summer months and potentially the fall, depending on whether students will be back in the classroom or not.

“We know that a lot of children did fall behind this year, because they were learning virtually and didn't necessarily have access to the tools they need to keep up. So our goal right now is that if anyone has a need [for resources] while learning over the internet, we make sure that we help provide a spot for them,” Respeto said.

These programs are part of the United Way’s Five Year Strategic Vision.