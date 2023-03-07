The James River Water Authority and the Louisa County Water Authority both plan to meet on Wednesday.

The James River Water Authority plans to meet at 9 a.m. in the Morris Room of the Fluvanna County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra. The Louisa County Water Authority’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first floor public meeting room of the Louisa County Administration Building at 1 Woolfolk Ave. in Louisa.

The James River Water Authority was created through an agreement by the counties of Fluvanna and Louisa. Its primary function is to provide water for the Zion Crossroads area that is shared by the two counties, according to the Louisa government website. The Louisa County Water Authority serves the county of Louisa.