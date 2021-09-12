Two residential developments proposed for Scottsville

The easement would connect to an existing easement at the end of Pine Road where there is a gate for residents to access the trail.

Albemarle County staff would enforce stormwater management and erosion control for both properties.

Shimp estimated the Blenheim Road houses would sell for about $350,000.

“There are opportunities to work with other housing partners folks like [Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville] and they haven’t specifically looked at this parcel, they looked at the other parcel, and that’s really the best opportunity to deeper affordability is with one of those partners,” he said.

Lambert asked if the developer and property owner saw this as a phase one to a broader development on the rest of the property.

“We would expect to see 24 [houses] and, over the years, if that builds out, we would gauge the opportunity for the next set,” Shimp said.

He said this would be a first phase, and in the future it’s possible that a similar pattern of development would be sought for more of the property.

“To think that 100 or more might happen in the next five to 10 years seems unlikely to us,” Shimp said. “We thought we’d test the waters with something that was a small amount, but a meaningful amount of homes, and go from there and see what the demand was like and see if the feelings of the town was about something of this scale.”

