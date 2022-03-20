 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men injured during Sunday morning shooting

Fry's Spring Beach Club 2018

Fry’s Spring Beach Club has been a popular swim and social club since 1921, staving off development multiple times.

Two Charlottesville men sustained non-life threatening injuries during a Sunday morning shooting.

According to a news release from the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to an incident at Fry’s Spring Beach Club at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Two men sustained injuries during the incident and are in stable condition, according to the release. Forensic technicians for the city police recovered over 100 cartridge casings in the vicinity area.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information can call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

