Tourism bureau to move to mobile visitor centers in 2021

The local tourism bureau has plans to close its two brick and mortar visitor centers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County and move to mobile van-based visitor centers.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau said the change will help it “reach and interact with even more visitors” and meet them at events and area businesses. Currently, the centers are in the Transit Center on the Downtown Mall and in the historic train depot in Crozet.

The bureau plans to have the two mobile visitor centers — one for Charlottesville and another for Albemarle — on the road in 2021.

“Hopefully by the spring, when maybe things are better in terms of COVID, we can really hit the ground running with this new solution,” said Brantley Ussery, director of marketing and public relations for the CACVB. “But of course, everything is just so up in the air, and we're just being as nimble and agile as best we can with everything.”

Ussery said the bureau plans on buying Ford Transit vans, which will be covered on the outside with city and county imagery, and will be filled with brochures and other items for visitors to market the area.