Too many votes out to call 5th District race between Good and Webb

With less than two hours left until polls closed, Webb said he was proud of the race he had run and was confident in the resonance of his campaign’s message.

“This is such a competitive race and I’m feeling good about the energy behind our campaign and the ability to reach out,” he said. “We've gotten a lot of support from folks across ideological backgrounds and it has been really exciting to see and to hear people come up to us and tell us that.”

Fourteen miles away, Good was wrapping up a day of final campaigning that saw him spend most of his time at Stone-Robinson Elementary School. During an unusual election year, Good said they chose the polling location because it seemed like a good place to have maximum impact in a busy precinct in a large county.

“We felt like we were very well received and we're encouraged by the enthusiasm for our campaign,” he said. “We like the feeling we have for the entire district today and we think we're gonna have a good night.”