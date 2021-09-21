TJPDC appoints Jacobs as executive director

Christine Jacobs is the new executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

Jacobs has been serving as the interim executive director since February. Previously, she was the chief operating officer and director of housing for the planning district commission, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

Chip Boyles, who was the previous TJPDC executive director, left to become Charlottesville’s city manager.

“I know that this is a very important role in our region, I do not take it lightly,” Jacobs said at a special meeting Tuesday. “I look very forward to continuing to position the PDC as a trusted regional convener, and to make sure that we're providing the utmost support to our member governments.”

The TJPDC was formed in 1972 and works with regional local governments around transportation, environmental planning and housing.

Jacobs said her goals include to continue to immerse herself in the regional community, to fully staff the PDC with high quality candidates and to strategically plan for existing programming, while also “being diligent in building up successful new programming for the PDC.”