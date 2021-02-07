TJPDC appoints COO Jacobs as interim executive director

Starting Feb. 15, Christine Jacobs will become the interim executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

Last week, the TJPDC approved her new role, as well as a 20% salary increase while she serves as interim director.

Current TJPDC Executive Director Chip Boyles is leaving to become Charlottesville’s city manager starting Feb. 15.

Jacobs is currently the chief operating officer and director of housing for the planning district commission, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Her current salary is $71,000.

“I'm really looking forward to working with each of you all in your jurisdictions and continuing the good work that Chip has set us up to be able to do moving forward,” she said. “I'm really grateful for this opportunity and I'm beyond grateful for Chip.”

The commission went into a closed session to discuss an individual employee assignment, and approved a resolution for her appointment in open session.