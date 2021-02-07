TJPDC appoints COO Jacobs as interim executive director

Starting Feb. 15, Christine Jacobs will become the interim executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.
Last week, the TJPDC approved her new role, as well as a 20% salary increase while she serves as interim director.
Current TJPDC Executive Director Chip Boyles is leaving to become Charlottesville’s city manager starting Feb. 15.
Jacobs is currently the chief operating officer and director of housing for the planning district commission, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Her current salary is $71,000.
“I'm really looking forward to working with each of you all in your jurisdictions and continuing the good work that Chip has set us up to be able to do moving forward,” she said. “I'm really grateful for this opportunity and I'm beyond grateful for Chip.”
The commission went into a closed session to discuss an individual employee assignment, and approved a resolution for her appointment in open session.
According to the resolution, in 2019, Boyles and the executive team at TJPDC reorganized staff and developed a succession plan should leadership positions become open, and following this plan, Jacobs “is fully prepared to fill the interim position of executive director.”
Deputy Director David Blount will continue in the immediate supporting role to the executive director, the resolution said, while “maintaining his demanding responsibilities of regional legislative liaison and contractual executive director to the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions.”
The resolution also says that it is “the recommendation of the senior executive team to take a slow and deliberate effort to permanently fill the position of executive director to allow organizational changes to occur to meet the regional service needs of the commission as created by post-COVID-19 needs and activities.”
According to last week's vote, Jacobs also will receive other job-related benefits, including “parking, telecommunications and other direct operational expenses, as provided to the current executive director with a 120-day review.”
During the meeting, commission members thanked Boyles for his time as executive director.
“I promise you, you will see me at transit meetings, you will see me at affordable housing meetings — there are some very key issues that can only be addressed regionally, and that's very important to Charlottesville,” Boyles said.