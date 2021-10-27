Three candidates vying for two City Council seats on Election Day

Charlottesville is less than a week away from meeting its new City Council. Two Democrats and an independent are vying for a seat in City Hall.

Democrat Brian Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia who ran for the council in 2019, is leading the candidates in fundraising. Fellow Democratic nominee Juandiego Wade has served on the school board for 14 years. Challenger Yas Washington, an independent, is an entrepreneur who founded Rocket Science Integrated, a marketing agency.

The three candidates are vying for two seats on City Council that are currently held by councilor Heather Hill and Mayor Nikuyah Walker. Hill announced early this year that she would not seek a second term. Walker chose to withdraw from the election last month.

However, due to the timing of Walker’s decision, her name still appears on the ballot because the ballot had already been printed.