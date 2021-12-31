The statues are down but the work isn’t done: Councilors discuss Charlottesville’s path forward

As Walker leaves her post as the first Black female mayor, the face of City Council is changing. The incoming City Council will choose a new mayor in the new year. Walker was the only person of color to serve on the most recent City Council, and now Wade will be the only person of color on the council.

“The fact that [Walker] is our first Black woman mayor is going to be inspirational to other young Black girls who will be able to see themselves in that place. These are incredibly important things,” Magill said.

Councilor Lloyd Snook said while he frequently disagreed with Walker on certain issues and approaches, he appreciated that she brought a unique perspective to the table.

“[Walker] and I are never going to look at things exactly the same way and I couldn't claim to be someone who would see things through the same equity lens she does. We disagree in some ways about things like that, but I've always had a great deal of respect for her and awareness of just why she felt she was there,” Snook said.