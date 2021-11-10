Ten Albemarle County precincts had to hand-count ballots Nov. 2

Ten Albemarle County precincts were short official ballots in last week’s election and had to hand-count some ballots.

Election officials in Albemarle cite higher-than-expected voter turnout — about 63% of registered voters — and promise to order more ballots for future elections.

Overall, 1,896 voters had to cast ballots that were then hand counted on election night.

“From speaking to the chief precinct officers when they brought their election materials in on Tuesday night, the longest wait times that I heard of were 20-25 minutes,” Registrar Jake Washburne said. “Each chief that I spoke with advised that they had explained to the voters in line that ballots were on the way, and that the great majority of voters waited patiently and voted.”

The precincts affected were in every magisterial district except the Rio District. Samuel Miller District and White Hall District each had three affected— Ivy, Red Hill and Country Green in Samuel Miller and Crozet, Brownsville and Mechums River in White Hall.

Jack Jouett in the Jack Jouett District, Mountain View in the Scottsville District and Hollymead and Baker-Butler in the Rivanna District were also short ballots.