Team behind controversial water project hopes to pause permitting process

The team behind a project that would put a water intake and pumping station on land that is home to Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, will ask Wednesday that the permitting process for the infrastructure be put on hold.

On Wednesday, the group working on the project will recommend that the James River Water Authority board that it ask that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend processing of the pending application to give further consideration to possible alternative project configurations and locations.

Justin Curtis, an attorney for JRWA, said the project team is still looking at alternative options for the Fluvanna County site.

“We are looking at these other alternative options out there, and we're just not ready,” he said Monday. “We haven't run them fully into the ground and we just want to take time to make sure that we've fully evaluated everything.”

The JRWA authority board will have the final say about whether to ask for the suspension, and will take action at its meeting Wednesday.

“Ultimately, the board could agree, may not agree or they may want to communicate it differently,” Curtis said. “...That'll be the time when the board will hear about this and receive that information and make a decision.”