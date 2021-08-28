Talk of making Crozet a town continues

Land use categories are assigned to properties and serve as a marker to community members and developers about which kinds of potential projects the community wants to see on a site. Land use categories are not zoning categories. Ultimately, a developer would need approval from the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a property to allow for any designated land use denser or different than existing zoning.

CAC member Joe Fore pointed to a previously discussed land use overlay, the Downtown Neighborhoods Overlay, as something he thought would address supervisors’ concerns about wanting more middle density and affordable housing.

County staff had proposed it as a way to try to address concerns about loss of historic homes and future development pressure for homes located adjacent to downtown Crozet, and provide a broader range of “missing middle” housing types. Ultimately, after opposition from most CAC members and some on the Planning Commission, the overlay was removed from the draft future land use plan and replaced with a recommendation for a Downtown Neighborhoods Architectural and Cultural Resources study.

Fore said he felt the board was “brining an axe to a problem that needed a scalpel.”