Survey open for potential bike, pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input on two potential alignments for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Woolen Mills and Pantops.

A stakeholder advisory committee has been meeting since November and will ultimately provide a recommendation to the MPO on the two alignments — one near Chesapeake Street in Charlottesville and the second near the end of East Market Street in Albemarle County.

MPO staff will be holding a virtual meeting about the crossing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 over Zoom, and a survey is available at metroquestsurvey.com/wa7i7f. The survey will close on March 4.

Consultants for the Virginia Department of Transportation completed a feasibility study for a possible pedestrian bridge over the river in the area of Riverview Park in 2020, which identified two potential crossings of the river.

Last year, the MPO policy board chose the bike and pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River as one of four projects that will be submitted to the next round of the state’s Smart Scale process, which is the current primary method for funding large-scale transportation projects in Virginia.

The MPO established a framework to select up to two projects of regional interest that would benefit from additional public engagement after concerns over public processes were raised about a project to build a shared-use path in the median of Route 20 that had been submitted as a part of a pre-application for the prior round of Smart Scale. The crossing is one of the projects receiving additional engagement.

For more information about the project and to register for the Feb. 22 Zoom meeting, visit campo.tjpdc.org/rivanna-river-bike-ped-bridge/.

