Supervisors look to fund broadband expansion, road projects

Supervisor Liz Palmer said the county should use a site in Keene near Route 20 that it purchased in 1990.

“I think it’s what makes the most sense from a location and an equity situation, and I think that it’s long overdue,” she said.

Stewart said there will still be a public process on the project, and a public hearing before the Planning Commission.

Up to $350,000 would be used to support a conceptual analysis and preliminary design to help determine future costs for possible changes to the intersection of Reas Ford and Earlysville roads.

“In 2019 and again in 2020 we did do two safety studies to evaluate the issues of the road,” said Kevin McDermott, who does transportation planning for the county. “A lot of that was brought on because in 2017, there was a really high number of crashes for the intersection, I believe eight in one year, which is a significant number for an intersection that doesn’t see quite as high of volumes as others in the county, and at least one of those was a severe injury accident.”