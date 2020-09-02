Supervisors further outline legislative priorities

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has shuffled some of its legislative priorities for 2021.

The board first discussed its priorities in July, and will formally set its legislative priorities in October, according to County Attorney Greg Kamptner. The supervisors will later meet with local General Assembly members.

So far, the priorities will likely be to enable civil penalties instead of criminal punishment for local violations; increase the civil penalties for zoning violations; enable appropriations to carry over for one year for multi-year capital projects; establish minimum standards for farm buildings and structures; and enable public bodies to meet by electronic communication means when a state or local emergency is declared.

“We'll come back to the board on Oct. 7 with some more concrete ideas with the scope, for example, of what we would see as the increase in the civil penalties for zoning violations,” Kamptner said.

Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she wanted the board to be able to meet electronically to declare a local emergency in a pandemic.