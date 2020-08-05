Supervisors delay vote on special exceptions for lumber mill

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will vote later this month on three special exception requests for a Crozet lumber mill, after the board in July approved 14 other special exceptions for the site.
R.A. Yancey Lumber Co. requested multiple special exceptions from Albemarle County to reduce setbacks, allow buildings closer to dwelling units and allow expanded hours of operations.
After more than an hour discussion Wednesday, the Supervisors decided to defer the vote to Aug. 19.
“I am going to suggest that we need to come back to this again at another meeting, because obviously there have been meetings and discussions and we've been getting information sort of at the last minute,” Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. “I really think it's important going forward that all of the supervisors hear the same information at the same time, and that has not happened and it's added to the confusion. So, for me … I'm just not comfortable at all with the transparency.”
Only half an hour was budgeted on the meeting agenda board to discuss and vote on the remaining special exceptions, but the conversation was nearing an hour and 20 minutes when McKeel asked to delay the vote. Board members started to express concerns with special exception requests that had were approved July 15, including the times of day the loading and unloading of wood and wood products can occur.
“If the applicant is willing to volunteer some conditions related to this particular special exception that would be appropriate, but I think the board needs to recognize that they did act on that special exception on July 15,” County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.
The three outstanding requests are to reduce two 100-foot setback requirements for a proposed sorter-stacker machine to 35 feet and to allow the location of the proposed sorter-stacker machine approximately 350 feet from a house. In July, the board deferred these requests, pending the addition of mitigation conditions, such as fencing for nearby neighbors.
The proposed conditions regarding the location of fencing, when the fencing would be put up, and the materials of a proposed gate that the board had received ahead of the meeting had been revised by the mill and sent to the board Wednesday morning.
Neighbors surrounding the mill have complained about lights and noise and taken issues with the proposed mitigation.
The vice president of the company previously said the family-owned business did not realize until recently that the county’s zoning ordinance, which initially was adopted in 1980, applied to the mill. The company has been operating on U.S. 250 near the Interstate 64 interchange since 1949 — before the county’s first zoning ordinance was in place — and it does not meet all current zoning regulations.
“The track record of the mill, in terms of compliance with zoning in the county is pretty horrific when you look at it, I believe, from an objective standpoint,” Supervisor Donna Price said Wednesday. “... If the previous leadership of the mill that was coming before the board, I would be much more reluctant in supporting it. But I have seen and the sense I have is that you've taken it seriously, you acknowledge the failings of them in the past, and I believe that you've made a commitment to do the right thing going forward."
