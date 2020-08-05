Supervisors delay vote on special exceptions for lumber mill

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will vote later this month on three special exception requests for a Crozet lumber mill, after the board in July approved 14 other special exceptions for the site.

R.A. Yancey Lumber Co. requested multiple special exceptions from Albemarle County to reduce setbacks, allow buildings closer to dwelling units and allow expanded hours of operations.

After more than an hour discussion Wednesday, the Supervisors decided to defer the vote to Aug. 19.

“I am going to suggest that we need to come back to this again at another meeting, because obviously there have been meetings and discussions and we've been getting information sort of at the last minute,” Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. “I really think it's important going forward that all of the supervisors hear the same information at the same time, and that has not happened and it's added to the confusion. So, for me … I'm just not comfortable at all with the transparency.”