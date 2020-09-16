Supervisors approve moving of stream crossing for Pleasant Green

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The relocation of a previously approved stream crossing at an under-construction housing development in Crozet was approved on Wednesday.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit to relocate the crossing, which originally was approved in 2016 as part of a proposed development called West Glen.

Since then, the property changed hands and a new development with more than 200 housing units, Pleasant Green, is being built on the former West Glen site and additional land.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said the relocation was far better protection for the stream.

“Distributing the traffic is really important for the neighborhood,” she said. “ ... Everything east of the creek all the way up to the railroad racks is being very, very densely built upon, and so having access for many of those folks to get directly to Jarman Gap and be able to go out will be an improvement over Blue Ridge Avenue.”

In July, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the special-use permit.