Supervisors approve county fee hikes

For services for which CDD charges a fee, cost recovery is about 40%, which is consistent with overall percentage in the fee study that led to the 2008 policy. Allshouse said CDD’s budgeted fee revenue comes to roughly 31% of total CDD budgeted expenditures in FY 21.

New fees related to architectural review, water protection and building-related services, as well as a new 4% technology surcharge, are also going to go into effect on July 1.

Allshouse said the money generated by the technology fee would go toward a new technology system for community development.

“County View is a very old system — it’s 16 years old,” he said. “It's a very difficult system used both for staff and for people outside of the county who are trying to get a development done, and so at some point we needed to update this.”

To get to the 4% surcharge, he said he used a placeholder for what the county thought the costs of such a system might be, and divided that by three, since CDD would share the cost with other departments, and based it on yearly costs and revenues.

“This is in line with what we found when we were looking around the state at the other fees,” Allshouse said.