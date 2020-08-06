Supervisors approve 100 rental housing units near NGIC

The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.

In May, the county Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning and special use permit for the project.

Chris Barry, the president of Access Properties, which owns the property, said his company has placed the tenants on month to month leases, and that it will be a year before he does anything on the property.

“I'm going to try to fulfill some of their needs by renting them some other houses that I have in my portfolio, if I can,” he said.

The supervisors were mostly supportive of the project.

“I find this to be a fascinating and innovative approach to housing,” Supervisor Donna Price said.

Some were concerned about there being only one access point to the property, but the county fire rescue department said sprinklers in the buildings negated the necessity for a second route.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.