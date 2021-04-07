Supervisors approve $1,000 bonuses for county employees

McKeel said the draft land use plan continues the disparities between “what we say we want and what we're actually getting.”

“I just don't think this is encouraging affordability, and it's setting us up to have one development area [that is] very different than other development areas,” she said. “I have a lot of concerns and I just don't think the developers can provide affordability given what some of what we're requiring here.”

McKeel and Gallaway said that community advisory committees — which are appointed committees by the board for most of the county’s development areas and provide feedback on implementation and support of the area’s adopted master plan, as well as a venue for community meetings for development projects and for master plan updates — are not legislative bodies.

“I hope that anybody that's participating, especially on any CAC, understands that it’s advisory, and just because you voted a certain way doesn't mean staff is required to follow, or the [Planning Commission] or the supervisors are in any way, shape or form obligated to follow that, other than to take the input,” Gallaway said.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek, who represents the Crozet area, said there is great concern about protecting the older neighborhoods.

“The reason there was concern about having higher density and having every one of those houses have accessory units, for example, was where is the traffic going to go and how are these streets going to be able to handle doubling the population,” she said. “I think, as it's working its way along, it will be something that can be accommodated.”

