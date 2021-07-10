Statue removals bring joy to many, though more work needs to be done, they say

Gordan Jones, a Black man who has lived in Charlottesville since he was born in 1949, never thought the statues would leave the city parks, so he wanted to be downtown to witness the moment.

“I thought the people that have been trying to keep the statue up would fight through, and it would stay up,” Jones said after Jackson and his horse were lifted off the base. “I lost confidence that it will be taken down.”

He said the removal was encouraging, especially how the community came together to do the right thing.

“The right thing to do was to get those things down because the reason they were up was for bad intentions,” he said. “… When you are trying to get by and get to the next level, and when you get something like that, reminding you — the statues, the Confederate flag — it just pushes up back instead of going forward.”

Over the years, some community members have argued that the statues should stay because they are a war memorial and a symbol of the nation’s history. The Virginia Flaggers, a group that sought to prevent the statues’ removal, thanked those who fought to keep them standing in a social media post Friday and criticized the decision.

At the parks on Saturday, there was no public opposition.