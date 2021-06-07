Statewide, Charlottesville races on Tuesday primary ballots

Rain and thunderstorms could greet area voters Tuesday as they head to the polls to decide the Democratic nominees for local and statewide offices.
Charlottesville is one of the few localities in Virginia with a local primary in addition to the statewide Democratic primaries for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Three names appear on the Democratic primary ballot for the City Council: Brian R. Pinkston, Juandiego Wade and Carl Brown. Voters will be allowed to choose up to two of the candidates, as there are two seats coming open. One of those seats is currently held by Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who is running for re-election as an independent, and the other is held by Heather Hill, who is not seeking another term.
Charlottesville voters also will be able to choose the Democratic nominee for commonwealth’s attorney. The position is currently held by Joe Platania, who is running for re-election against former public defender Ray Szwabowski. No Republicans filed paperwork to run for the position, ensuring that the winner of the primary likely will be the de facto winner in November.
As of Monday afternoon 1,141 Charlottesville voters had voted early in-person and another 566 had voted early by mail, according to the city registrar’s office. Turnout in the 2019 was low, totaling 6,237 voters turning out, according to election data.
The Democratic candidates for governor are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; Del. Lee Carter; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe; and Sen. Jennifer McClellan. The winner will face Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in November.
The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are Del. Hala Ayala; Del. Mark Levine; Norfolk City Councilor Andria McClellan; Sean Perryman; Del. Sam Rasoul; and Xavier Warren. The winner will face Republican nominee Winsome Sears.
The Democratic candidates for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones. The winner will face Republican nominee Del. Jason Miyares.
All 100 of Virginia’s House of Delegates seats are up for election in November, but there are no primaries in Central Virginia. All Republican and Democratic nominees in the region's districts have been chosen already by default, as none was opposed within their party.
Weather may prove problematic for some voters Tuesday as, according to the National Weather Service, voters are in for a damp and potentially thunderous day.
There is a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a chance of thunderstorms and showers thereafter. The high temperature is predicted to be around 89 degrees and the chance of precipitation is 50%, with less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
Jaunt will be offering transportation for voters in need of a ride; the paratransit service can be reached at (434) 296-3184.
Though an ID is no longer required to vote, registrars' offices encourage presenting an acceptable ID because it will expedite voting at the polling place.
Any registered voter is eligible to cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to cast a ballot.