Statewide, Charlottesville races on Tuesday primary ballots

Rain and thunderstorms could greet area voters Tuesday as they head to the polls to decide the Democratic nominees for local and statewide offices.

Charlottesville is one of the few localities in Virginia with a local primary in addition to the statewide Democratic primaries for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Three names appear on the Democratic primary ballot for the City Council: Brian R. Pinkston, Juandiego Wade and Carl Brown. Voters will be allowed to choose up to two of the candidates, as there are two seats coming open. One of those seats is currently held by Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who is running for re-election as an independent, and the other is held by Heather Hill, who is not seeking another term.