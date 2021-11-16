State court upholds Fields’ murder conviction in Charlottesville car attack

Voir dire is the process of questioning potential jurors to see whether they might have biases, conflicts of interests or other reasons that prevent them from being fair jurors.

Meanwhile, the admission of the evidence in question unfairly prejudiced the jury against Fields, Lunsford argued in a brief.

The meme and social media post showed a car driving into a group of pedestrians and captioned with “When I see protestors blocking” and “You have the right to protest, but I’m late for work,” according to the order.

Once again, the Appeals court sided with the Circuit Court judge, who decided the evidences’ value to issues in the case was not substantially outweighed by a danger of unfair prejudice.

“While the memes were undoubtedly prejudicial to Fields’ claim of innocence, they did not inflame the jury’s passions or invite decision based upon an unrelated factor,” HUmphreys wrote. “Because Fields’ intent was at issue in the case, the circuit court’s finding that the memes were probative, material, and relevant circumstantial evidence and thus admissible, was not an abuse of discretion.”

The Hitler image and jailhouse conversations also were relevant because they shed light on Fields’ intent, motive and state of mind, according to the order.

