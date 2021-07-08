St. John Family Life and Fitness Center permit request OK'd

The project team members — who include two engineers, two project managers and one historic preservation architect — are working pro bono on the St. John School renovation.

Jody Lahendro, the historic preservation architect on the project, said about 85% of the original historic finishes still exist in the school, which had been a residence from 1954 until 2003.

“We'll be taking away the later finishes, we'll be restoring the interior, and then because of the new uses, we'll be adding some walls,” he said. “These walls are being designed so that they comply with the secretary [of the U.S Department of the Interior's] Standards for Rehabilitation. They will be distinctly different from, but compatible with, the resident interior of the building so that one could come in and tell what the two classrooms were inside.”

Kinney said the St. John group recently was awarded $10,000 to help make the building handicap accessible. They also have submitted an application to the federal government for $108,000 in funding for the HVAC system, plumbing, electric and a new well.

“What's remaining is the carpentry work that needs to be done, so we have a couple of donors who are anxious to help us raise that money for the additional amount that we need for the carpentry work,” she said.