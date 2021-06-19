Some city residents surprised, unhappy with neighborhood groups' letter about land use map

Resident input

Some neighborhood associations have been working to engage residents in discussions about the Future Land Use Map.

Ned Michie, president of the Greenbrier Neighborhood Association, said the group's board decided not to sign the letter as there was no way to take a stance that would represent the opinions of all residents.

“We had a robust discussion about the Future Land Use Map and what, if anything, our response as a neighborhood association should be. Ultimately, and decisively, the committee concluded that we would stick with our traditional stance for issues that divide us … the Association, as such, would take no stand either way regarding the divisive issue but would instead send out information about it and encourage our residents to speak their own minds to the decision-makers,” Michie wrote in a recent email sent to all residents of the neighborhood.

“We know that some of you will be disappointed that we are not at this time taking a position (i.e. your position), but keep in mind that you would be even more disappointed if we took a position that was not yours and acted as if we were speaking for the neighborhood,” Michie wrote.