Some Charlottesville residents unhappy with land use map update process

Koch said Cville Plans Together has received feedback across a wide spectrum of opinions about the draft map, with some people supporting certain aspects and others asking for the same aspects to be changed. She said the team will analyze these responses after the public input period ends Sunday and will determine what the largest areas of concern are.

Koch said based on some of the responses the team has received, there seems to be misunderstanding from a lot of the public about how the process will go forward, including that there will soon be a vote by the City Council on the map. There is no vote scheduled anytime in the near future, and the map will have to be reviewed by the Planning Commission prior to any decision being made by the council.

“I think some [people] misunderstand and think we’re looking at zoning right now,” Koch said.

Koch said the land use map is just a framework for what kind of zoning could be allowed in certain areas of the city.

“Our intention is not to say, for example in the medium intensity residential areas, that we think up to 12 units should be allowed in all of these sites. And that’s not how it would work out. We’re saying the zoning should consider within this range what would make sense in these places,” she said.