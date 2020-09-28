Some Charlottesville absentee ballot packages mailed without ballots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some Charlottesville voters who requested mail-in ballots did not receive ballots in their package, according to the city.

In a news release, the city said "a small number" of voters in the Johnson, Buford, Venable and Alumni Hall precincts may not have received Envelope A, which contains the actual ballot, due to an error.

The release did not specify how many mailings were affected, and efforts to obtain the information were unsuccessful.

A voter who received their ballot package without Envelope A should call the Charlottesville's voter registration office at (434) 970-3250. A ballot package will be reissued immediately. The voter can alternatively come to the office at the City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St. NE and vote in person.

"The Office of Voter Registration and Elections sincerely apologizes for this error and will take all necessary steps to correct this error immediately and ensure it does not happen again," the release said.

With each batch that is mailed, there is a certificate of mailing that lists which voters were mailed ballots within that batch, the release said, and the issue has been isolated to a small portion of a specific batch.