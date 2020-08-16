Some Albemarle planning commissioners would like proposed housing policy to be bolder

Commissioner Karen Firehock said she would like to see more links to transportation planning, mention of COVID-19’s effect on the economy and nonprofits and more benchmarks.

“There's a number of places where you say, ‘will issue a report,’ or ‘catalog something,’ but I'd like to see, ‘We knew we were successful, because these are the outcomes we had,’” she said. “I mean, you can't control the market, but what is it that the county actually is specifically committing to do? So when we pick this up in five to 10 years, we'll say, ‘Hey, we got 50% of the way or we got 75% of the way.’”

Commission Chairman Julian Bivins said he is concerned that the county is “steadily moving” into a type of economic segregation.

“I would ask us to be thoughtful about figuring out a way not to have something that's called 'affordable housing,' because I think words do matter,” he said. “I think Karen touched on something that many of you have heard me speak over the time that I've been here about how our fellow Albemarle citizens, in the language that they've talked about new developments, particularly when those new developments have people in them that don't look exactly like them, and that could just be from a balance sheet."