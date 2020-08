Some Albemarle planning commissioners would like proposed housing policy to be bolder

Albemarle’s current affordable housing policy was established in 2004 and was tweaked during the 2015 Comprehensive Plan update. The policy defines affordable housing and safe, decent housing, with housing costs that do not exceed 30% of the gross household income, and sets the expectation that, at minimum, 15% of all units developed under a rezoning or special-use permit should be affordable for people at or below 80% of the area median income.

In 2019, the Board of Supervisors supported moving forward with a process to update the county’s affordable housing policy using county data from a regional housing study and needs assessment.

The new draft policy proposes that affordable housing would be for those with incomes no greater than 60% of AMI adjusted for household size, and workforce housing would be for households with incomes between 60% and 120% of AMI adjusted for household size.

Area median income is currently $93,900 per household, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Commissioner Tim Keller said he was afraid that if they go “really bold” and put a lot of specifics in it, it could be hard to tackle everything.