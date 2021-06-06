Some Albemarle officials say parking garage not necessary to keep courts agreement in tact

Palmer said she was concerned about the age of the Market Street Garage and its viability long-term.

“I want more information on the status of the Market Street Garage, what’s the future of it, in order to give a preference on the alternatives … we need to do some investigating,” she said.

Nearly $500,000 was spent by the city in fiscal year 2016 to refurbish components of the Market Street Garage, including repointing of mortar, some brick replacement, ADA improvements and vertical expansion joint replacements.

Supervisors Donna Price and Bea LaPisto-Kirtley both said they feel comfortable that even if the parking garage is not built, the county will still have the needed parking spaces as part of the agreement.

“If the garage is not going to be built, before I say whether I prefer door number two or door number three, I want to get input from county staff that would help me feel better about knowing what the circumstances and conditions are today, not what they were when we entered into the agreement sometime in the past,” Price said.

Supervisors Ned Gallaway and Diantha McKeel did not respond to interview requests by press time, and Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she didn’t have anything to share at this time.