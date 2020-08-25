Solid waste authority won't replace book bin this year

“Part of the sustainable materials management mantra is reuse, so I don’t really look at it as being out of our purview,” she said. “ ... So I do see this as an important thing for the authority to continue to consider in the future.”

A new shipping container could cost about $5,000, McKalips said, while a shed would be less than $9,000.

Community members had also asked that the bin be staffed, which would cost about $50,000 for limited staffing and $70,000 for full staffing.

The police have been called to the book bin multiple times, staff said. McKalips said issues arisen from people finding “gems” and then wanting a place at the front of the line for whatever books were dropped off. Things got to the point of people looking in the back of cars while they were being unloaded and staying at the recycling center all day, he said.

“Then you’d have more than one trying to do the exact same thing at the same time, the conflict would erupt with hard feelings into basically pretty strong disagreements,” he said. “We curbed a lot of that with putting time limits on it. I guess my expectation would be that the staffing would help manage that, help manage keeping people moving along and certainly help thwart some of the aggressive behavior early on.”