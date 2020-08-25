Solid waste authority won't replace book bin this year

The Book Exchange Bin that had been at the McIntire Recycling Center will not be replaced in the near future.
The bin was a repurposed metal shipping container full of free secondhand books. It was closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic rose, and then removed in June, after the container and its contents became riddled with mold.
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority board on Tuesday voted in a virtual meeting to hold off on replacing it and revisit the concept next year, after reviewing other options to supply the community with books.
Phil McKalips, Rivanna’s director of solid waste, said that the bin was an old shipping container that had poor airflow and after opening it in June, staff found everything inside was coated in mold thanks to a leaky ceiling. Community members had reached out to staff and authority members about replacing the bin.
“We’re not recommending to replace the book bin,” McKalips said. “I’m not really sure that it’s the mission of the authority to be in that business of trying to educate, provide books to the public, but if the board wants to, the recommendation would be to do the shed replacement, because at least it’s acknowledged to be designed to accommodate the need, but it’s not expensive.”
Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer, who also serves as a member of the authority’s board, said she thinks that promoting reuse is part of RSWA’s mission.
“Part of the sustainable materials management mantra is reuse, so I don’t really look at it as being out of our purview,” she said. “ ... So I do see this as an important thing for the authority to continue to consider in the future.”
A new shipping container could cost about $5,000, McKalips said, while a shed would be less than $9,000.
Community members had also asked that the bin be staffed, which would cost about $50,000 for limited staffing and $70,000 for full staffing.
The police have been called to the book bin multiple times, staff said. McKalips said issues arisen from people finding “gems” and then wanting a place at the front of the line for whatever books were dropped off. Things got to the point of people looking in the back of cars while they were being unloaded and staying at the recycling center all day, he said.
“Then you’d have more than one trying to do the exact same thing at the same time, the conflict would erupt with hard feelings into basically pretty strong disagreements,” he said. “We curbed a lot of that with putting time limits on it. I guess my expectation would be that the staffing would help manage that, help manage keeping people moving along and certainly help thwart some of the aggressive behavior early on.”
Palmer said she had emailed some book stores and other places to see if they accepted secondhand books, but wasn’t sure if they wanted it publicly advertised.
Both of the Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library book sales this year were canceled, and the organization is not currently accepting donations.
Buck Mountain
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority board approved creating a comprehensive property management plan and budget for property it owns that was once marked for a reservoir.
Last year, the board asked the authority to create a long-range plan for the land that was purchased for Buck Mountain Reservoir, a reservoir that was never built and is not part of the authority’s 50-year water supply plan.
Land Planning & Design Associates completed the Buck Mountain Reservoir Master Plan, which was presented to the board Tuesday, and recommends that RWSA keep the property.
“Just like LPDA, we also think that we should retain ownership for one of the primary purposes of protecting the water quality,” said Andrea Terry, water resources manager for RWSA. “In doing that we’d like to manage the property, with a focus on additional sustainability uses that we could then possibly use to help offset some of our existing carbon footprint. Some of these things would be silviculture, reforestation, solar sites.”
Another recommendation in the plan is to update the leases to the market value, which Terry said RWSA supports.
Between 1984 and 1987, 38 parcels in Albemarle County were acquired through an agreement with landowners or taken through eminent domain with the intent to build a reservoir. It was later determined that the James spinymussel, a federally listed endangered species, was present in the watershed.
The plan says that a future reservoir is “not completely beyond the realm of possibility,” but that “overcoming the environmental constraints and bearing the costs necessary to secure regulatory permits would be very difficult.”
In 2014, stream mitigation for the Ragged Mountain Dam was done along Buck Mountain Creek, which is in the South Fork Rivanna Watershed, and the plan notes that the mitigation features must remain in place and functional as long as they are tied to the mitigation, independent of who owns or manages the parcels they are located on.
“For there to be a new reservoir at Buck Mountain, this connection would need to be severed, thereby re-opening regulatory oversight of the Ragged Mountain Reservoir to satisfy the stream mitigation necessary to compensate for the 12,392 linear feet of stream impacts,” the plan says.
Currently, 15 parcels are leased by nine people, and the leases are on two-year terms. They generate about $1,900 annually. Currently the pasture lease rate is $10 per acre the forested lease rate is $3 per acre and the deed restricted area lease rate is $0 per acre. The plan recommends increasing those lease rates to $17.50 to $20 per acre for pasture, $13 to $21 per acre for forested and $9.40 to $15 per acre for deed restricted area.
Terry said the property management plan and budget would outline costs needed to maintain, repair or remove the vegetated easement areas, stream crossing bridge, pond dam, fencing and the house on the property.
