Solar project moving forward at Ivy Materials Utilization Center

A proposal years in the making for solar panels on a capped landfill in Albemarle County is finally moving forward.

Maryland-based Community Power Group, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority and Dominion Energy are proceeding with plans for three solar facilities, each with one megawatt of generation capacity, on land at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center.

The project has been brewing since 2017, but due to timing with Dominion the project was not finalized until now.

Phil McKalips, RSWA’s director of solid waste, said the plan is for Community Power Group to build two of the three facilities soon after approvals are given. The third will be completed later.

“It would be somewhere in the future and not part of this deal right now,” he said. “They just want to get the county approval for all of it at once.”

In June 2017, staff presented a solar development project at the Ivy MUC to the RSWA Board for consideration. In September of that year, the lease was signed with Community Power Group after an RFP process.