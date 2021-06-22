So far, 3 entities have expressed interest in Charlottesville's statues

The city has received three statements of interest so far from entities interested in acquiring the Confederate statues.

The City Council voted unanimously on June 7 to remove and recontextualize the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown parks. After a 30-day waiting period required by Virginia statute, the city will be able to remove the statues.

The city posted a Request for Statements of Interest following the vote, offering to transfer ownership of one or both statues “to an entity, upon terms deemed by City Council to be appropriate and advantageous.” The offer is extended to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues. The request expires July 7.

At a council meeting Monday, City Manager Chip Boyles said the city also mailed notices to nearby battlefields and museums.

The Request for Statements of Interest is mandated by the state. However, the City Council is not required to allow the transfer of the statues to another entity. They can vote against this after reviewing the proposals.

Boyles said two of the entities interested in acquiring the statues are in state and one is out of state.