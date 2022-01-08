Snook sees progress in the details of governing

Snook said that while he often disagreed with Walker, he thinks she brought a unique and needed perspective to city government.

“One thing that she brought to being mayor is the sort of focus that she brought to virtually every decision on equity,” he said. “I don't feel that I need to be quite the same advocate in that respect as she was. I think Ashley Marshall [Deputy City Manager for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion] is in frankly a much better position than I am as mayor to make sure that the city government is responsive to the kinds of racial equity issues that Mayor Walker was concerned about.”

Snook said Walker’s time on council was an important step in moving the city toward racial equity.

“I acknowledge that she contributed to moving the city along into the future, in an important way, and I don't want to lose sight of that,” Snook said.

Snook said he recognizes and respects the strong city manager and weak mayor form of government in Charlottesville.