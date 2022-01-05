Snook appointed Charlottesville’s mayor

Third-year Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook will serve as Charlottesville’s new mayor and council Juandiego Wade will serve as vice-mayor, council members decided in a Wednesday night vote.

Snook won a 3-2 over Councilor Michael Payne, while Wade ran unopposed.

In Charlottesville’s system, the mayor serves as the head of the City Council and is voted on by the councilors, who may nominate themselves or other councilors. The vice-mayor is also selected the same way.

Wade nominated Snook for mayor, with new council member Brian Pinkston seconding the nomination. Snook said he wants to lead stabilization efforts for the city.

“Our comprehensive plan sets out a compelling vision for the city that I think all five of us endorse; a city of equity and opportunity where all people can thrive, a city with a rich and diverse culture where all people are welcomed and valued and respected,” Snook said.