Skaters lobby City Council to keep park open

Jeanette Carver, whose children use the park, said skating isn’t a contact sport so the risk of transmission is lower. Carver said with winter setting in, fewer kids will likely be at the park so the size of gatherings would diminish.

Carver also said most of the children using the park are younger than 12 and at less risk from the virus.

Of the 5,852 cases reported by Tuesday in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which includes Charlottesville, only about 20% were people 19 and younger. Children 9 years old and younger account for 3.8% of all cases. Six people younger than 19 have been hospitalized, but none have died.

Kerri Heilman said parents were reminding children to wear masks over the weekend and the possibility of losing the park was enough to reinforce safety measures.

“It’s a lifeline for my children,” she said.

Melissa Collier, whose child frequents the park, asked the council to give the children a chance to improve their safety measures.

“I think we as a community at the skate park will do whatever we need to do to make sure everyone is being safe,” she said. “Once you tell them what they need to do, they’re willing to do it because they don’t want to lose their skate park.”