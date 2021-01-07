Shelton resigning; City Council schedules another meeting on leadership

During Richardson’s tenure, several officials left the city and at least a half-dozen high-level positions are vacant. Police Chief RaShall Brackney, who has been critical of the consultant, was also recently named a finalist for police chief in Dallas, although she was not selected.

Brackney’s comments to the council about the consultant also thrust Utilities Director Lauren Hildebrand and Charlottesville Area Transit Director Garland Williams into the spotlight as Councilor Lloyd Snook said they didn’t share the same characterization of their meeting with the firm. Hildebrand, Williams and the search firm have not returned requests for comment.

Snook has said dysfunction on the council and the actions of Mayor Nikuyah Walker led to the halt of the search for a city manager, not Brackney’s concerns.

Walker, who has not returned a request for comment, has lashed out on Facebook, saying white city residents are using division within the Black community “to move their own personal agenda forward.”