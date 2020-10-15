Service authority wraps fiscal year with $2.4M surplus

O’Connell said the raises will increase the budget about 3.6%, which represents a pool of money that will be spread among employees based on their salaries. The bonuses average out to about $1,300 per employee, but will be different for individual employees.

With the moratorium on utility disconnections lifted, O’Connell said the service authority has still not disconnected any customers.

“We're thinking we'll keep that stance at least for the next couple months, through the holidays and into early 2021,” he said.

About 300 customers are behind in their bills, which O’Connell said is about 1.5% of ACSA’s total customer base. The board approved a customer recovery payment plan program earlier this year that spreads payments over 12 months with no interest and no special fees.

In letters to customers behind in their payments, the service authority is also referring them to Albemarle County’s emergency financial assistance.

“We feel like we've had pretty good experience working with our customers individually to try to adapt to their own economic situation, and then coming up with some kind of plan to help them make a repayment,” he said. “So we're hopeful that most people will be able to do that and we can avoid disconnections entirely.”