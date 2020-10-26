Scottsville town councilors seek better relations with Albemarle County

Councilor Stuart Munson, who also sits on the Albemarle Economic Development Authority, said he’s gotten the impression that county economic development staff have thought of Scottsville as “a sleepy little town that doesn't want to grow anymore.”

“We don't really want to become Crozet, but we want to grow more than we are now,” he said. “What I would very much appreciate from you all is just keeping us in mind as you think of, or are exposed to, ideas for development, people who are interested in developing in the county.”

Munson pointed to the site of the former Hyosung Tire plant and other properties that the town wants to see developed as potential sites for new projects.

He said that partially because of COVID, the town already is starting to see more interest in people wanting to live in the town, as it’s more affordable than other areas of the county.