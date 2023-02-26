The Scottsville Town Council is planning on holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Scottsville Mayor Ron Smith has said that the council is weighing tax increases and cuts to the budget now that COVID-19 relief funding has ended.

Smith has said the town’s primary tax income is derived from a meals tax and taxes on stays at bed and breakfasts and Airbnbs. There is no Scottsville-specific real estate tax; real estate taxes in the town of Scottsville are paid to Albemarle County.

One councilor, Dan Gritsko, has said development, specifically multifamily development, could help bring additional money into the town.

Earlier this year, a proposal to transform a former tire factory in Scottsville into 205 apartments was killed in a 4-2 vote that prompted Councilor Zachary Bullock’s resignation. Bullock had been in favor of the project.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in chambers at Victory Hall at 401 Valley St. in Scottsville.

Remote access for the public is available online or by phone at (301) 715-8592. Callers must enter meeting ID 872-9931-0821 and pass code 1744 to join the conference.

The Scottsville Town Council typically meets in regular session on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.