Scottsville Town Council eyes new life for old tire plant site

Munson said he is concerned that the town's economic viability is at stake, as it has empty storefronts with not enough people to support those businesses, and there are people who want to live in Scottsville but there's no place for them to move to.

“We've got a parcel of land that has been recommended for development for residences, and I think this zoning gives us the ability to veto really any sort of large development there that we want to, so, to me, this seems like a great way to generate some interest in people who are looking to do what we'd like to do with this,” he said.

The former tire plant on Bird Street was purchased in 2011 by Charles W. Hurt, a local real estate entrepreneur, developer and founder of Virginia Land Co. The plant sits on 41 acres and is adjacent to the empty 20-acre parcel, both separate parcels but owned by LLCs under Hurt.

Payne said he was against doing anything that could benefit Hurt.

“If we had just half as much aggressiveness from the developer, or the owner, as this town and its citizens have put into it, we wouldn't be having this conversation now,” he said.