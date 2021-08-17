Scottsville Town Council adopts weather, COVID local emergencies

The Scottsville Town Council has confirmed weather- and COVID-related local emergencies.

On Monday night, the council voted to confirm a severe weather emergency related to storms the night of July 28, as well as a COVID-delta variant emergency retroactively beginning Aug. 12.

The severe weather emergency can help with recovery efforts and insurance claims, while the COVID emergency, along with a new continuity of government ordinance, allows town committees and commissions the ability to meet virtually.

Town Administrator Matt Lawless had declared the severe weather emergency in July, but it needed to be ratified by the council.

Donna Price, the Scottsville District representative on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, said the county is working with the state to determine whether a state declaration of weather emergency may be appropriate.

“There are some steps that we have to go through in order to make sure that if that is requested and approved, that it’s done right,” she said. “Different from a federal declaration of an emergency, it does not provide the expectation of the same measure of response that a FEMA team would have, but the county is very concerned about what has been happening due to weather in the southern part of the county.”