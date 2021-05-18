Scottsville to increase cigarette tax; council adopts $1M budget for coming fiscal year

The town plans to spend its American Rescue Plan money supporting Scottsville’s economic recovery.

“We have a local economy that relies really heavily on tourism coming out of Charlottesville and coming onto the James River, so improving our downtown to make it more tourist friendly, and improving that tourism infrastructure, that’s really important for sustaining jobs here,” Lawless said.

About $15,000 is earmarked for community partnerships and economic development, and Lawless said it could be utilized to encourage new businesses to open downtown.

“We’ve still got a few storefronts in town that are vacant, and I’ve seen a lot of reporting around folks who are changing careers and using this moment as an opportunity to start a business,” he said. “We’d like them to live in Scottsville.”

Even with the ARP money, the town likely will need to increase taxes in the coming years to help fund aging infrastructure issues and increasing service demands, officials have said. Initially, Lawless had proposed a town real estate tax in a draft of the budget, but the council decided not to advertise it for implementation.