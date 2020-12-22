Scottsville getting a car wash as part of Tiger Fuel Market project

Revere said the site is “not designed or intended to serve” tractor-trailers, and that there will still be a tree buffer along Route 20, as the site’s property line does not reach the road, and along the back of the property.

Councilor Dan Gritsko said he had “extreme regrets” about the Dollar General site design, and wanted to see sidewalks included in Tiger Fuel’s project.

“We should have suggested sidewalks or things there that would have made it easier for people because people do walk [to it],” he said. “...We just need to think about, as [Tiger Fuel continues working on its site plan], how do we accommodate the pedestrians who are going to be crossing streets and who are going to be walking in that area.”

Councilor Zachary Bullock, who cast the lone vote against the permit, was concerned about the drive-thru providing Tiger Fuel a competitive edge over other food businesses in town.

“If they can increase their own traffic and volume through the use of a drive-thru, that gives them an advantage, and we will be authorizing that advantage,” he said. “I feel uncomfortable with that, mostly because I don't really know what it will lead to. It might not have an impact, but it might have an impact, and that unknown piece makes me uncomfortable.”