Scottsville District supervisor to hold virtual town hall Dec. 1

Scottsville District Supervisor Donna Price is hosting a virtual town hall Dec. 1.
The town hall will start at 7 p.m. and Price will listen to concerns, answer questions and share information about what’s going on in Albemarle County.
Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.
The town hall may be accessed online via Zoom. It also may be accessed by phone at (301) 715-8592 or toll-free at (888) 788-0099. The Webinar ID is 980 5520 0672.
— Staff reports
