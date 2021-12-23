Scottsville, Charlottesville receive flood preparedness grants

Charlottesville and the Town of Scottsville have been awarded grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund to help plan and begin projects to address the effects of recurrent flooding and extreme weather.

Charlottesville will receive $94,276, while Scottsville will receive $123,346, it was announced Thursday in a press release.

“The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million a year to improve the resilience of our commonwealth, including targeted funding for Virginia's most vulnerable and underserved communities,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “This funding is only possible because of our participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which continues to lower costs for families facing severe weather and frequent floods."

Scottsville plans to use its grant money for a survey and floodplain map amendment for two vulnerable areas of the town.

In its application, the town says it has two related problems of mapping which “threaten safety and impair economic growth.”